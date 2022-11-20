National Level Science Exhibition To Be Held At Kalakshetra: Ranoj Pegu

Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu on Sunday informed that the 49th edition of the National Children’s Science Exhibition will be held at the Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra in Guwahati.

Addressing the media, the education minister said that the four-day event will be held from November 22 to November 26.

Pegu informed that the exhibition is being organised by the National Council for Educational Research and Training (NCERT), based in New Delhi.

Moreover, the Assam government is in collaboration with NCERT to help organize the exhibition, the cabinet minister informed.

He said, “Around 400 students from a total of 24 states across India will take part in the exhibition. From Assam, as many as 19 groups will participate in it.”

Apart from students, science teachers and child scientists will be among several resource persons to take part in the science exhibition, he added.

Furthermore, the state education minister informed that the Inauguration ceremony of the event will be attended by the Governor of Assam, Prof. Jagdish Mukhi. In addition, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will also be present there.