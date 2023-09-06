Nazira Assault Case: 3 ATTSA Leaders Blackmail Maid to Withdraw Case

In a major twist in the assault case of a maid in Assam’s Nazira, the victim is allegedly blackmailed by three Assam Tea Tribes Students’ Association (ATTSA) leaders to withdraw the case against suspended APS Subhalakshmi Dutta, reports emerged on Wednesday.
According to sources, the three accused leaders took money from APS Dutta in exchange for blackmailing and force the victim lady to withdraw the assault case against the police officer.
After the matter came to light, the students’ body expelled the three ATTSA leaders who tried to protect the accused police officer.
The expelled leaders include:
Sivasagar district in-charge Mun Rajwar
District Committee Organising Secretary Rajeev Karmakar
Vice-President of Nazira Branch Committee Diganta Kurmi
Yesterday, reports emerged that APS Dutta was hiding at the residence of former MLA Kushal Deuri in Guwahati moments after she was suspended from the post for mercilessly torturing her maid.
When she got clue that the police have launched a manhunt against her, she fled from the spot. Meanwhile, efforts are on to nab her.
It may be mentioned that last month, a formal complaint was filed by Dutta's maid alleging that her employer poured hot water onto her body and she was confined to a bathroom.
According to sources, the victim’s body bears the scars of unimaginable abuse, sparking outrage within the community.