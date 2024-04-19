NC Hills EM's Brother Kidnapped By Militant Group In Assam

A troubling incident has emerged at Haflong under Assam’s Dima Hasao district, with a viral photo circulating on social media alleging the abduction of Prasanjit Naiding, the younger sibling of Monjit Naiding, an Executive Member of the North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC),
According to reports, the United Dimasa Liberation Army (UDLA) is said to be behind the kidnapping.
Prasanjit Naiding was reportedly taken from his residence in Thaijuwari during the night, amidst ongoing celebrations for his marriage. The photo, purportedly uploaded by the abductors, has sparked widespread concern and condemnation on various social media platforms.
Meanwhile, an FIR has been filed at the Haflong police station against the UDLA group, indicating swift action by authorities to address the situation.
The circumstances surrounding Prasanjit Naiding's abduction and the motives behind the UDLA group's actions remain unclear. Efforts are underway to determine his whereabouts and secure his release.