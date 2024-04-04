NCB Guwahati Busts Inter-State Drug Syndicate, Arrests 3 in Connection

In a significant operation aimed at curbing drug trafficking ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Guwahati Zonal Unit successfully dismantled an inter-state syndicate involved in the illegal trade of Tramadol & Nitrazepam.
The operation, conducted on the basis of credible intelligence and extensive ground surveillance, resulted in the seizure of a substantial quantity of contraband and the arrest of three individuals.
On March 16, NCB Guwahati intercepted Nitiya Nand Singh, hailing from Nalanda, Bihar, at Platform No.1 while he was en route to Bokajan, Assam via Dimapur. Upon search, the team discovered and confiscated 23.340 kg of Tramadol and 2200 tablets of Nitrazepam concealed in plastic packets within his luggage. Subsequently, Singh was apprehended.
Further investigations led the NCB team to Patna, Bihar, where they conducted extensive surveillance operations. This effort culminated in the arrest of two additional suspects, Vinay Kumar and Rajni Kant Kumar, on April 1.
The operation underscores the NCB's commitment to combating drug trafficking, particularly during sensitive periods such as elections. The successful crackdown on this trafficking network not only prevents the flow of illegal substances but also disrupts the activities of organized crime syndicates operating across state borders.