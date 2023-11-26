NCC Car Rally: NE Witnesses Magnificent Display of Patriotism and Fervor

The North East Region witnessed a magnificent display of patriotism and fervor as the National Cadet Corps (NCC) Car Rally embarked on its journey, marking the beginning with a resplendent Flag-In Ceremony. The event, held amidst great enthusiasm and pride, showcased the essence of unity, discipline, and national pride.
The flag-in ceremony, a significant milestone in the NCC Car Rally, was done by Tourism minister of Assam Jayanta Mallabaruah at Brahmaputra Hall at Narangi Cantt, Guwahati.
Lt Gen Rana Pratap Kalita GOC-in-C Eastern Command, Maj General PS Joshi GOC 51 SUB AREA alongwith many civil military dignitaries were also present on the occasion.
A team of dedicated NCC officers and 76 cadets steered the course, navigated over 3400 kilometers, driving 7 Maruti Suzuki Jimnys and 5 flagship Grand Vitara SUVs.
The rally started on November 6, 2023 from Shillong and has traverse several North Eastern states, including Assam, Tripura, Mizoram, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya and conclude on November 26, 2023, in Guwahati.
Throughout the journey, the convoy paused along the route engaged with more than 20000 students from more than 200 schools, 140 colleges situated in 44 districts, attending different cultural events.
Along the way, NCC cadets also engaged directly with local youth, immersing themselves in the wealth of social heritage, promoting the importance of cultural exchange amongst different people from diverse regions.
Eminent personalities, including senior officials, dignitaries, and NCC representatives, graced the occasion at various places, imparting their blessings and words of encouragement to the spirited cadets embarking on this remarkable journey. Their presence added prestige and honor to the ceremony, inspiring the participants to uphold the values of leadership and camaraderie throughout the rally.
The NCC Car Rally, beyond its adventurous spirit, embodies the ethos of the NCC—instilling in the youth the virtues of unity, discipline, leadership, and service. It provides a unique platform for the participants to learn and imbibe these values while fostering a sense of national unity and pride.