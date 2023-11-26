NCC Car Rally: NE Witnesses Magnificent Display of Patriotism and Fervor

A team of dedicated NCC officers and 76 cadets steered the course, navigated over 3400 kilometers, driving 7 Maruti Suzuki Jimnys and 5 flagship Grand Vitara SUVs.

The rally started on November 6, 2023 from Shillong and has traverse several North Eastern states, including Assam, Tripura, Mizoram, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya and conclude on November 26, 2023, in Guwahati.

Throughout the journey, the convoy paused along the route engaged with more than 20000 students from more than 200 schools, 140 colleges situated in 44 districts, attending different cultural events.