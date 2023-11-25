'Trophy Tour' Begins for Capt Jintu Gogoi, Vir Chakra, Memorial Football Tournament

The trophy of the upcoming Capt Jintu Gogoi VrC Football Tournament is currently on a tour from November 22 to December 7. The tour will cover five districts of upper Assam.
Red Shield Division of the Indian Army, which is conducting the event, organized the third day of the first phase of the ‘Trophy Tour’ for the Tournament at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Rupai on November 24. Ajay Kumar Chand, Principal Navodaya Vidyalaya graced the ceremony with his presence.
The ‘Trophy Tour’ unfolded with patriotic fervour in Tinsukia district where the local students and NCC cadets came together to pay tribute to the brave soul. The day kicked off with the NCC cadets in their immaculate uniform marching proudly alongside the trophy convoy on the tune of the Army Band. The tour continued its journey through the district amongst curious spectators and bystanders. The highlight of the day was the cultural show featuring performances by talented students and NCC cadets where the audience was treated to a myriad of cultural expressions from traditional dances to patriotic songs.
The event was attended by over 700 spectators comprising of students and sports persons, influencers and bloggers of Assam along with media representatives which is a testament of the community joining hands to celebrate the sports. Engaging the fans and fostering a sense of unity, the tour has added an exciting prelude to the upcoming tournament generating enthusiasm and support from the locals.
The Tournament which will witness the participation of 24 teams from eight states is scheduled to be conducted from December 8 to 14 at four venues namely Duliajan, Dibrugarh, Tinsukia and Digboi.