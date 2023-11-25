'Trophy Tour' Begins for Capt Jintu Gogoi, Vir Chakra, Memorial Football Tournament

The ‘Trophy Tour’ unfolded with patriotic fervour in Tinsukia district where the local students and NCC cadets came together to pay tribute to the brave soul. The day kicked off with the NCC cadets in their immaculate uniform marching proudly alongside the trophy convoy on the tune of the Army Band. The tour continued its journey through the district amongst curious spectators and bystanders. The highlight of the day was the cultural show featuring performances by talented students and NCC cadets where the audience was treated to a myriad of cultural expressions from traditional dances to patriotic songs.