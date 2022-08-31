NCM Asks Assam Govt to Accelerate Minority Development

The Assam Government has been asked to accelerate implementation of schemes meant for development of minority communities in the state.

This was stated by a member of the National Commission for Minorities (NCM) on Wednesday.

According to the NCM member, in order to ensure that benefits reach all eligible people at the earliest, the constitution of the minority finance corporation and the minority development commission at the state-level have been emphasized at the earliest.

Addressing a press conference in Guwahati at the end of a three-day visit to the state, NCM member Syed Shahezadi said, “I held several meetings during the visit, including with officials, spiritual leaders and the state minority development board.”

“In my meeting with the chief minister yesterday, I have told him that the work being done for the welfare of minorities in the state is satisfactory, but there is a need to further speed it up,” Shahezadi said.