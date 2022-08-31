Army Launches Search Ops to Trace Missing Arunachal Mountaineer

The Indian Army has launched massive search operations to trace Tapi Mra and his assistant Niku Dao who have gone missing after they set out on an official expedition to explore the Khyari Satam Mountain in Arunachal Pradesh's East Kameng district.

The East Kameng district administration on Tuesday sought the services of army choppers to carry out rescue operations in the area.

Notably, two army choppers are set to conduct an aerial survey of the area on Wesnesday depending on the weather condition in the area.

The state government sought help from Indian Army's Gajraj Corps based at Tezpur in neighbouring Assam, for the search and rescue mission, army said.

It may be mentioned that Tapi Mra, the first person from Arunachal to scale the Mount Everest has reportedly gone missing for the past seven days when he was on an official mission to explore the snow-capped Mount Kyarisatam, one of the highest peaks of Arunachal Pradesh.

Mountaineering and paragliding associations urged the state Chief Minister Pema Khandu for help to trace the 37-year-old mountaineer.