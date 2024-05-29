Assam

NEEPCO Opens Dam Gates, Triggering Severe Flooding in Assam's Kampur

The subsequent flooding has led to significant damage and disruption in the region.
Severe flooding has struck several regions of Assam following the opening of dam gates by the North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Limited (NEEPCO). Due to incessant rains and strong winds, NEEPCO released water from the Karbi Langpi Hydro Electric Project and the Khandong dam, causing the Kopili and Borpani rivers to overflow.

Five gates of the Karbi Langpi Hydroelectric Project and seven gates of the Khandong dam were opened, resulting in the Borpani River swelling beyond its capacity. The subsequent flooding has led to significant damage and disruption in the region.

The floodwaters have washed away the wooden bridge at Ramani Field on the Borpani River, severing the vital traffic route for the residents of Kachua and Simaluguri. Additionally, several villages, including Kachua, Madhabpara, Juripar, Longjap, and Padumoni, are now submerged.

The situation remains critical as the floodwaters continue to rise, affecting thousands of residents and causing widespread damage. Emergency services are on high alert, and efforts are underway to provide relief and support to the affected communities.    

