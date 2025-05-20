NEEPCO Opens Six Gates of Khandong Dam Amid Rising Water Levels

The North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Limited (NEEPCO) has opened six out of the seven gates of the Khandong Dam following continuous heavy rainfall across Assam and Meghalaya. According to reports, gate number 3 remains closed.

The move comes as a precautionary step after a significant rise in the water level of the Khandong reservoir, attributed to relentless downpours over the past week. Additionally, a surge in the water levels of the Kopili River and its feeder streams from Meghalaya has been observed, adding to the concern.

NEEPCO authorities stated that the release of water is aimed at preventing any potential threat to the dam's structural integrity. As a result, the water level in the Kopili River is expected to rise further.

With the current water level surpassing 719.20 meters and overflowing already underway, residents living along the Kopili River have been urged to remain alert and take all necessary precautions. Rainfall in the region continues without respite.

