Barak-Guwahati Route Collapses Under Nature’s Fury

A massive landslide occurred early Tuesday morning in the Kuliang area of Meghalaya’s Khliehriat Block in Jaintia Hills District, severely affecting National Highway 6—the crucial lifeline connecting Barak Valley to Guwahati.

Triggered by incessant rainfall, the landslide brought down large chunks of earth and boulders from the hillside, completely blocking the highway and halting all vehicular movement.

Water from the hills is also flowing across the road, worsening the situation and making the stretch completely impassable. In response, the Meghalaya administration has issued an official advisory restricting movement along the affected portion of NH-6 until further notice.

The sudden disruption has left hundreds of vehicles stranded, including ambulances, trucks, and passenger vehicles. Commuters and drivers are facing severe difficulties as no alternate routes are currently available. Panic and frustration were evident among those stuck, with several passengers voicing concerns over the lack of timely assistance.

Authorities have begun preliminary assessments and are coordinating with disaster response teams to initiate clearance operations as soon as weather conditions permit. Meanwhile, travellers have been urged to avoid the Barak-Guwahati highway and stay updated through official channels for further instructions.

