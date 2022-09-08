NEET 2022 Results: Assam's Ananya Medhi Topper Among Girls In Northeast

Assam girl Ananya Medhi has secured first rank in the Northeastern region among girls in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG, 2022, the results of which were declared today by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

Ananya secured an All India Rank (AIR) 205 and is the topper among girls in the Northeast. She secured 694 out of 720.

Ananya had done her schooling in Assamese medium from Assam Jatiya Bidyalay in Guwahati’s Noonmati area. She is the daughter of Ghanashyam Medhi, the principal of the school.