NEET 2022 Results: Assam's Ananya Medhi Topper Among Girls In Northeast

Assam girl Ananya Medhi has secured first rank in the Northeastern region among girls in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG, 2022, the results of which were declared today by the National Testing Agency (NTA).
Ananya secured an All India Rank (AIR) 205 and is the topper among girls in the Northeast. She secured 694 out of 720.
Ananya had done her schooling in Assamese medium from Assam Jatiya Bidyalay in Guwahati’s Noonmati area. She is the daughter of Ghanashyam Medhi, the principal of the school.
The NEET UG 2022 exams were held on July 17 and a total of 18.72 lakh candidates had registered for the entrance test. NTA told that around 95 per cent of the registered candidates appeared for the NEET UG exams.
The entrance test for admissions to medical institutes was held across 3,570 centers in 497 cities in India. Moreover, exams were also held in 14 cities abroad.
As for Assam, a total of 17,027 students qualified out of 33,143 students who appeared in the NEET 2022 (UG) exams.
Rajasthan’s Tanishka bagged the top rank in the entrance exam, followed by Delhi’s Vatsa Ashish Batra and Hrishikesh Nagbhushan Gangule from Karnataka bagging the second and third positions respectively.