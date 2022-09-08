Failed to Clear NEET, Chennai Girl Commits Suicide

A 19-year-old Chennai girl allegedly died by suicide on Wednesday (September 7) in Tamil Nadu’s Ambattur after she failed to clear the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET), the result of which was declared yesterday.

The girl took the extreme step just hours after the results were declared, India Today reported.

After finding out about the incident, the girl's family rushed her to KMC hospital in Chennai but she was declared ‘brought dead’. Police have retrieved the body and sent it for an autopsy.

A total of 1,32,167 candidates appeared from Tamil Nadu in the NEET exam and only 67,787 qualified in the exam from the state.

Before the NEET exams were made compulsory in 2017, students who aspired to study medicine were given admissions based on their combined marks of 12th class scores and entrance exam scores from a state wide test.

This is not the first time that a NEET aspirant died by suicide in the state. In July, a day before the exam, a girl died by suicide in Tamil Nadu’s Ariyalur. Police found a letter written by the girl which said she took the extreme step from the fear of failing the exam, the report stated.

In another case, an 18-year-old boy died by suicide in early July. A suicide note found in his room stated that he took the extreme step since he was finding the NEET exam too hard and was unable to score the desired marks.