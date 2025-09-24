Negligence Or Conspiracy? AASU Calls For Probe Into Zubeen Garg’s Death

The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) has formally submitted a memorandum to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma demanding a swift, impartial, and transparent investigation into the mysterious death of iconic singer Zubeen Garg.

In the letter addressed to the Chief Minister, AASU President, Utpal Sarma and General Secretary, Samiron Phukan stated that Assam has lost its most treasured artist, leaving the entire state engulfed in sorrow. The last glimpse of the artist drew millions to tears, and his departure has left an irreplaceable void in Assam.

They further added that, "Zubeen Garg’s untimely and mysterious death has sparked widespread doubts and suspicions among the public. Many in Assam view the circumstances as potentially conspiratorial, as numerous questions surrounding the singer’s demise remain unresolved. The student union has urged the state government to take immediate action and ensure that the full truth behind the incident is brought to light without delay."

AASU also stressed that,” Zubeen Garg is a national treasure of Assam. In the absence of his family in Singapore, the responsibility of taking care of him rested on the event management team and the people who were with him there. Due to their negligence in fulfilling this responsibility, today the whole of Assam has lost Zubeen. This is an unforgivable crime."

The union has called for an immediate investigation into the management team of the Northeast Festival, the event Zubeen Garg went to attend, as well as Zubeen Garg’s manager and all those who accompanied him to the sea that day, who must be investigated. They should be arrested as soon as possible and brought to justice with appropriate punishment.

Zubeen Garg, a national treasure of Assam, leaves behind a legacy that transcends music, and the union’s appeal underscores the state’s collective demand for accountability and justice.