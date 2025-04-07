Neha Dhupia’s Wake-Up Call: Are Parents Ignoring the Digital Danger?

In today's digital age, where even a missed "like" on a birthday post can raise eyebrows, social media has become deeply embedded in daily life, especially for children. At a special discussion on the impact of films, OTT and Internet culture on children, Bollywood actress and parenting influencer Neha Dhupia highlighted the pressing need for parental vigilance in the online world.

Speaking at an event in Guwahati, Dhupia emphasized how social media rapidly spreads both positive and negative information. She urged parents to actively guide their children, ensuring they understand both the benefits and risks of the internet. “A child’s safest space should be their own home,” she stressed, warning against unhealthy comparisons and social pressure fueled by digital platforms.

The Pressure to Go Viral: Reel Life vs. Real Life

Today’s generation is no longer just consuming content—they are performing for it. With children striving to create "viral" moments, Dhupia was asked about the role of OTT platforms and films in adding to this pressure.

“I think the reverse of this, as they are taking our jobs—the ones going viral. But that’s the truth of the world,” she remarked humorously. Acknowledging that cinema contributes to digital trends, she pointed out that children are often imitating content not meant for their age. “What astonishes me is that it's not parents doing it, but little children. I see heavily romantic songs being reenacted, and sometimes the movies they watch aren’t age-appropriate. While I’m not judging anyone’s parenting, being more conscious can prevent problems we don’t even realize exist,” she noted.

Influencers Have a Responsibility Too

Dhupia also addressed the growing influence of digital creators, urging them to use their platform wisely. “If you have a million followers, or even just 50,000 people following you, that’s a leadership quality. Using your voice in the right direction can make a real impact,” she said. She encouraged content creators to promote responsible messaging, emphasizing that audiences naturally follow voices that stand for meaningful causes.

Assam Police Hosts Special Discussion on Digital Safety

The discussion, organized by Assam Police at Hotel Novotel, brought together Assam Police Director General Harmeet Singh, Neha Dhupia, senior police officials, child rights activists, and students from various institutions.

Key topics included the role of law enforcement in preventing crimes against children, the responsibilities of digital citizens, and the psychological impact of social media, films, and OTT platforms on young minds.

Dhupia’s insights served as a wake-up call, reminding parents and digital creators alike that in an era where social media dominates, being digitally aware is no longer optional—it’s a necessity.

