Neighbour Kidnaps 17-Year-Old Boy Over Surface Water Runoff Dispute in Silchar

“Debojyoti Das and his family members have always abused us; they also threatened to chop us up with a machete and put us inside the syntax (water tank). Everyone from our localities knows how they behave with us. On Friday, Debojyoti threatened to chop off my son with a machete and said that he would kidnap him. Generally, my son returns back home from the shop between 8.30 pm to 9 pm, but, in the evening my son said that he was not feeling well, thus, he will come home early. As he didn’t return back home, we were worried and accordingly, we queried about his whereabouts, but couldn’t trace him. Moreover, he was not carrying the mobile with him. So it was quite fearsome for me and my family. We approached the police and they immediately helped us to locate my son at the terrace of Debajyoti’s residence. He was found unconscious with hands and legs tied with a rope,” said the mother of the victim.