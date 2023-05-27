Neighbour Kidnaps 17-Year-Old Boy Over Surface Water Runoff Dispute in Silchar

A 17-year-old teenager was allegedly kidnapped by his neighbour while he was returning back home from his shop in Assam’s Silchar.
The victim identified as Subhash Roy was found lying in an unconscious state with hands and legs tied with a rope at the residence of one Debajyoti Das. He was rescued by the Rangpur police in Silchar and was shifted to Silchar Medical College Hospital (SMCH) for necessary medical attention.
According to the family members of the victim, culprit Debajyoti Das and his family had been threatening Subash and his parents for the last couple of months after the former reportedly experienced surface flooding around his property due to water runoff from Subhas’s residence.
The mother of the victim also stated that a case was also lodged by Debajyoti and his family earlier related to the issue.
“Debojyoti Das and his family members have always abused us; they also threatened to chop us up with a machete and put us inside the syntax (water tank). Everyone from our localities knows how they behave with us. On Friday, Debojyoti threatened to chop off my son with a machete and said that he would kidnap him. Generally, my son returns back home from the shop between 8.30 pm to 9 pm, but, in the evening my son said that he was not feeling well, thus, he will come home early. As he didn’t return back home, we were worried and accordingly, we queried about his whereabouts, but couldn’t trace him. Moreover, he was not carrying the mobile with him. So it was quite fearsome for me and my family. We approached the police and they immediately helped us to locate my son at the terrace of Debajyoti’s residence. He was found unconscious with hands and legs tied with a rope,” said the mother of the victim.
Meanwhile, a complaint was lodged by the mother of the victim against Debajyoti Das and his family.
The police later apprehended Debajyoti Das and his mother and sister in connection to the case.
It may be mentioned that the sight of Subhash's distressing condition ignited a wave of anger and outrage among the local residents of Rangpur, however, the police managed to maintain control the situation and they apprehended Debajyoti Das and two of his accomplices namely Shipra Das (Mother) and Sudipta Das (Sister)