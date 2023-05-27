Assam: Husband Beats Wife To Death In Demow

In a sensational incident that has come to the fore from Assam’s Demow, a husband mercilessly killed his own wife, reports emerged on Saturday.
According to initial information, the incident took place at number 10 line in Palengi village in the Demow tehsil of Assam’s Sivasagar district.
As per reports, the wife was repeatedly thrashed by the husband until she bled to death. The reason behind the shocking incident is yet to be ascertained. The deceased was identified as Jumi Gowala.
Meanwhile, the accused husband has been identified as Kamando Gowala, a resident of the area. Following the incident, locals caught and confined him.
The father of the accused told reporters, "They used to quarrel on a regular basis. Last night, I did not stay here. I was out with the the two kids when this happened. I did not see the incident, but my son must have killed him. When I came home today, I saw the body."
Later on, local police arrived at the scene and took the accused into custody.
Earlier this month, a group of miscreants attacked Kareng Huchori Dal (group) night leaving several members injured.
The entire scene of the violent attack was captured on camera. According to reports, the Huchori group had been invited to the Palengi Regional Bihu Conference at Gargaon in Assam’s Sivasagar district. On their way back from the conference, their car was intercepted by a group of drunken youths, who proceeded to attack the group with great ferocity.
The attack reportedly included the beating of the bihuwas and nasonis, members of the Huchori gang. In the wake of the attack, the Kareng Huchori gang lodged an FIR against the miscreants at the Demow police station. Later, the injured were taken to the hospital for treatment.