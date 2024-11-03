NE's Oldest Medical College AMCH Celebrates 78th Foundation Day
The 78th Foundation Day of the North East's premier medical and healthcare institute, the Assam Medical College & Hospital (AMCH), Dibrugarh was held with great enthusiasm on Sunday, marking a milestone in the institution's illustrious history.
The event at AMCH was attended Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal; Assam cabinet minister Bimal Borah; Rajya Sabha MP Rameswar Teli; Sadiya MLA Bolin Chetia; Dr Saikat Patra, Mayor, Dibrugarh Municipal Corporation (DMC); Prof Sanjeev Kakati, Principal, AMC; Dr Reema Nath, Vice Principal, AMC along with Arun Jyoti, CEM of Moran Autonomus Council; Indra Gogoi, Vice Chairman, Assam Gas Company Limited; and other dignitaries.
Established 78 years ago on the 3rd of November 1947 just after the nation’s independence, the Assam Medical College & Hospital, the oldest medical college in the state, has been playing a pivotal role in providing healthcare facilities to the region.
Sarbananda Sonowal widely interacted with students as he attended the celebrations. While speaking at the occasion, he highlighted the role that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi led Government played to revamp the education sector of the country, which has put India on track to be ‘Viswa Guru.’
Speaking to the young minds of AMCH, Sonowal said, “The role played by any doctor is crucial to build scientific temperament in the society. It is a matter of immense pride that the rich legacy of the AMCH is in safe hands of all of you to further this temperament while enriching the lives of people, both physically as well as mentally. Today, the talent of doctors of India is top notch when it comes to clinical excellence. The rapid growth of medical tourism is a testament to this. While we excel at the contemporary medicine practice, our age old traditional medicinal systems have proven effects on healing the health and mind.”
“The legacy of Assam Medical College must be honed to support our talent pool to become world class doctors and researchers. Apart from the Government of Assam’s commitment of Rs 300 crores to improve the infrastructure, as a MP of Dibrugarh LSC, I shall definitely add to this to elevate prowess of AMCH as leading centre of care and healing in the region. The medical college is the pride of Dibrugarh, the pride of Assam and the pride of the Northeast. You shall continue to inspire generations and heal humanity,” he added.