NE's Oldest Medical College AMCH Celebrates 78th Foundation Day

Speaking to the young minds of AMCH, Sonowal said, “The role played by any doctor is crucial to build scientific temperament in the society. It is a matter of immense pride that the rich legacy of the AMCH is in safe hands of all of you to further this temperament while enriching the lives of people, both physically as well as mentally. Today, the talent of doctors of India is top notch when it comes to clinical excellence. The rapid growth of medical tourism is a testament to this. While we excel at the contemporary medicine practice, our age old traditional medicinal systems have proven effects on healing the health and mind.”