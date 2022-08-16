J&K: Kashmiri Pandit Shot Dead, Brother Injured By Terrorists

A day after the nation celebrated 75 years of Independence, a Kashmiri Pandit was shot dead and another person was left injured in a terrorist attack on Tuesday in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian.

The deceased has been identified as Sunil Kumar Bhat, while the injured, identified as Pintu Kumar, is the brother of the deceased. He is currently receiving treatment at a local hospital.

The terrible incident happened in an apple orchard.

The police said, “Terrorists fired upon civilians in an apple orchard in Chotipora area of Shopian. One person died and one injured. Both belong to minority community. Injured person has been shifted to hospital. Area cordoned off. Further details shall follow.”

Meanwhile, Kashmiri Pandits are being targeted in the valley again for several months now, with cases on the rise since October.

Earlier, on May 31, one Kashmiri pandit school teacher was attacked which resulted in major outrage among members of the community.

Meanwhile, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi said this is another example of failure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government.