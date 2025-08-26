“Never Surrendered”: CM Sarma on Assam’s Fight Against 18 Major Invasions

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has invoked Assam’s historical legacy of resistance, calling it an “eternal saga of heroism.” In a post on his official 'X' handle, the Chief Minister recalled key battles fought by the region’s rulers and warriors against repeated invasions spanning several centuries.

Referring to a recent post about Maharaja Prithu of Kamrup, who in 1206 CE defeated Bakhtiyar Khilji’s forces, Sarma said many were surprised to learn that Khilji’s Tibet expedition had ended in disaster after his army was crushed in Assam. “Assam’s story of resistance does not end with Maharaja Prithu. It is a saga that continues for five centuries, culminating in the decisive Battle of Itakhuli in 1682,” the Chief Minister wrote.

He listed a series of historical confrontations, including:

In 1257 CE, King Sandhya, with support from the Chutia ruler, ambushed Tughril Khan’s army during the monsoon, wiping it out.

In 1337 CE, King Durlabh Narayan defeated Sultan Muhammad bin Tughlaq’s massive cavalry force.

In 1532 CE, Ahom rulers Suhungmung and Suklenmung overcame Turbak and Hussain Khan; Turbak was killed and Hussain executed.

Between 1637 and 1639, Mughal generals Mir Zainuddin and Allah Yar Khan suffered defeats at Gauhati.

From 1661 to 1663, Mir Jumla briefly occupied Gargaon but was forced to retreat amid monsoon floods, famine, and local resistance.

From 1668 to 1671, Lachit Barphukan led the defense of Guwahati against the Mughal fleet, securing his place as one of Assam’s most celebrated generals.

In 1682, the Battle of Itakhuli under Chetia Barphukan and Dihingia Alun Barbaruah marked a decisive end to Mughal incursions, as their forces were driven back beyond the Manas River.

The Chief Minister noted that Assam endured 18 major invasions between 1205 and 1682 CE, yet “stood like a wall against one invader after another,” resisting where much of India fell under successive dynasties.

Sarma described this legacy as one of “resistance, sacrifice, and unyielding spirit,” urging people to remember the contributions of rulers, commanders, and soldiers who safeguarded the region’s independence.

