Assam Cabinet Approves Key Decisions on Infrastructure, Education & Governance

The Assam Cabinet on Thursday approved a series of key decisions aimed at improving education, healthcare, infrastructure, and governance across the state. These include granting Permanent Residential Certificates (PRC) to the Moran community for educational purposes, renaming Goalpara Civil Hospital, amending the Kamatapur Autonomous Council Act, and launching statewide health camps. Additionally, significant allocations have been made for tea garden road connectivity, clean mining initiatives, and educational reforms.

Here are the key highlights from the cabinet meeting.

PRC for Moran Community

The Assam Cabinet has approved the grant of Permanent Residential Certificate (PRC) for educational purposes to the people of the Moran community living in Arunachal Pradesh bordering Assam, provided they have permanent residence or ancestral links in Assam.

Birth Centenary Celebrations of Golap Borbora

The Cabinet has decided to observe the birth centenary of former Chief Minister Late Golap Borbora as a state function on August 29, 2025. A state-level institution will be named after him, and a Cabinet Sub-committee has been formed to plan a year-long celebration leading up to the event.

Goalpara Civil Hospital Renamed

The Cabinet has approved renaming Goalpara Civil Hospital as Swahid Nidhanu Ram Rajbongshi Civil Hospital in honor of Nidhanu Ram Rajbongshi, a martyr of the freedom movement.

Statewide Health and Wellness Camps from March 2025

Health and Wellness Camps will be organized in all Gaon Panchayats, VCDCs, and Urban Local Bodies across Assam from March 31, 2025, as per the Cabinet’s approval.

NHM Employees Get Age-Limit Relaxation

The Cabinet has waived the age limit for National Health Mission (NHM) employees applying for regular posts in the Health Department. Additionally, the age will be condoned for over-aged candidates who were allowed to appear in recruitment examinations for ANMs, Staff Nurses, and Critical Care Staff Nurses.

Kamatapur Autonomous Council Act Amended

The Cabinet has approved an amendment to the Kamatapur Autonomous Council Act, 2020, which will be placed in the Assam Legislative Assembly. The amendment will include villages with 50% or more Koch Rajbongshi, SC, ST, OBC, and MOBC populations in the council area. The number of constituencies will also be increased from 30 to 36.

New Development Block in Dhemaji District

A new development block named Simen-Sissitongani Development Block has been approved under Jonai LAC in Dhemaji district.

Rs 262 Crore for Tea Garden Roads

The Cabinet has sanctioned Rs 262 crore for the improvement of 207 tea garden roads across 12 districts in Assam to strengthen connectivity.

Push for Clean Mining Practices

The Assam Cabinet has approved the Assam Minor Mineral Concession (Amendment) Rules, 2025 to promote clean mining through new technology investments. Assam will be the first state in India to adopt such a mining model, aiming to reduce PM10 and PM2.5 emissions while utilizing mining waste for commercial products.

AICTE Pay Scale for BHRGFTI Lecturers

The Cabinet has sanctioned AICTE pay scales for 13 sanctioned teaching posts, including nine incumbents, at Dr. Bhupen Hazarika Regional Government Film and Television Institute (BHRGFTI), along with arrears and timescales.

Two Protected Forests Upgraded to Reserve Forests

The Cabinet has approved the conversion of Charaibaha PRF in Kamrup and Khoragaon PRF in Bongaigaon into Reserve Forests.

Creation of Headmaster Posts in Elementary Schools

To strengthen school administration, the Cabinet has approved the creation of Headmaster posts in elementary schools with 50 or more students.

First Statute Approved for Two Universities

The Cabinet has approved the first statute for Pragjyotishpur University and Auniati University. However, courses related to Medical, Paramedical, Technical, and Agricultural sciences will require affiliation from Srimanta Sankaradeva University of Health Sciences, Assam Science and Technology University, and Assam Agricultural University respectively.