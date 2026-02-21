New Guwahati Terminal Opens Tomorrow; Flyovers, Highway Plans Rolled Out

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma Today made a series of announcements during a Facebook Live address, unveiling new infrastructure projects and setting timelines for several upcoming inaugurations across Assam.

One of the announcements was regarding the new terminal at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport. The Chief Minister said the new airport terminal will be opened for passengers from tomorrow. Flight operations will gradually shift to the new facility, and the old terminal building will be closed down in April.

He highlighted that around 140 metric tonnes of bamboo have been used in constructing the new airport terminal, giving it a distinct Assamese identity. He also revealed that preliminary preparations have begun for building two more terminals in the future.

The airport will soon get a new MRO (Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul) facility, where aircraft servicing and repairs will be carried out. The government is working to develop Guwahati airport as an MRO hub for the region. In addition, two new hotels will be constructed in front of the airport to support growing passenger traffic.

The Chief Minister also announced that several important projects will be inaugurated in March. The Maharaja Prithu Flyover at Chandmari in Guwahati will be opened on March 10. On March 11, a flyover in Diphu will be inaugurated, followed by the opening of another flyover in Jorhat later in the day. A newly developed park inside the Jorhat Jail premises will also be opened on March 11.

Also, the government will transfer Rs 9,000 each to the bank accounts of 40 lakh women in the state on March 10.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Assam on March 13. He will attend multiple programmes in Kokrajhar, including an event where land pattas will be distributed to tea garden workers in the evening.

On the morning of March 14, the Prime Minister will travel to Silchar to lay the foundation stone of the proposed Silchar–Guwahati Express Highway. The highway is planned on the lines of the Mumbai and Pune expressway model and is expected to significantly improve connectivity between Barak Valley and the rest of Assam. He will also lay the foundation stone for a flyover project in Silchar town.

