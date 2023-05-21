New Logo of ‘Assam Tea’ to Commemorate 200 Glorious Years Released Today

Finance Minister Ajanta Neog while presenting the Assam budget 2023 said, “The potential of tea garden land has been unlocked and shall be used for agriculture and allied activities. Assam Tea Industries Special Incentives Scheme (ATISIS), 2020 will be further strengthened to incentivize the production of orthodox tea and specialty tea in Assam. As promised, increase in the production subsidy for orthodox and speciality tea from Rs 7 to Rs 10 per kg is already under process. However, celebrating the 200 years of Assam Tea, I am pleased to announce that for the current year of 2023-24 only, an enhanced production subsidy of Rs 12 per kg will be extended.”

An estimated budget of Rs 100 cr has been earmarked for this scheme, the minister informed.