New Logo of ‘Assam Tea’ to Commemorate 200 Glorious Years Released Today

The Tea Board India and Department of Industries and Commerce, Government of Assam on Sunday has released the new logo of Assam Tea to commemorate 200 Glorious Years of Assam Tea.
The logo was released here in Guwahati city.
Following this, the tea producers and tea trade are been permitted and given the authority to use the new logo.
Earlier, in the budget session, the state government has earmarked almost Rs 550 crore for the fiscal year 2023-24.
It is noteworthy to mention that for nearly two centuries, tea sector has been a backbone to the state economy. Needless to add Tea Industry is also extremely important from the employment generation perspective. A substantial part of our populace depends on tea. Even today, tea constitutes close to 90 percent of our exports.
Finance Minister Ajanta Neog while presenting the Assam budget 2023 said, “The potential of tea garden land has been unlocked and shall be used for agriculture and allied activities. Assam Tea Industries Special Incentives Scheme (ATISIS), 2020 will be further strengthened to incentivize the production of orthodox tea and specialty tea in Assam. As promised, increase in the production subsidy for orthodox and speciality tea from Rs 7 to Rs 10 per kg is already under process. However, celebrating the 200 years of Assam Tea, I am pleased to announce that for the current year of 2023-24 only, an enhanced production subsidy of Rs 12 per kg will be extended.”
An estimated budget of Rs 100 cr has been earmarked for this scheme, the minister informed.
Furthermore, the state government is also eyeing to celebrate 200 years of Assam tea, which coincides with year 2023, in a grand manner, stated the minister in the budget session.
“We propose to organize road shows in major cities across the country as well as abroad to promote Assam Tea as a brand and showcase the rich socio-cultural heritage of tea garden communities. The potential of tea garden land has been unlocked and shall be used for agriculture and allied activities,” FM Neog added.