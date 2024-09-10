New Revelations in Sumi Tarkik Case as Assam Police Detain Two Youths

Assam Police have uncovered crucial new information in the investigation into the escape of Sumi Borah and Tarkik Borah with the recent apprehension of two youths in Bokakhat.
The individuals identified as Chandan Nath and Shubhanjyoti Kurmi are suspected of having connections to the fugitives.
Recent findings reveal that Sumi and Tarkik had taken refuge at Shubhanjyoti Kurmi’s residence, with Chandan Nath allegedly assisting them. Shubhanjyoti, who has been linked with Tarkik since 2016, is under close scrutiny.
On September 3, Sumi and Tarkik reportedly fled from Kurmi’s house using a second-hand car, purchased by Chandan’s brother. Chandan is said to have provided the vehicle to Kurmi without informing his family. The fugitives used the car to make their way to Guwahati.
The CID has summoned Shubhanjyoti Kurmi to Guwahati today for further interrogation as the investigation into their escape continues.
In a related development, the Dibrugarh police have issued a “most wanted” notice for Sumi Borah, her husband Tarkik Borah, and two other individuals believed to be her brother and sister-in-law.
They are wanted in connection with a major stock market investment scam in Assam. This follows an ongoing investigation into their alleged involvement in a Rs 2,200 crore online trading scam.