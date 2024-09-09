Police Search for Absconding Sumi Borah Stalls in Meghalaya

An extensive manhunt was launched to nab absconding social media influencer Sumi Borah in Meghalaya on Sunday night, sources said.
According to information received, authorities initiated search operations in various locations of Meghalaya including Cherrapunji last night.
The coordinated search is being conducted by the Meghalaya Police, Guwahati Police, and Dibrugarh Police, sources said. The operations were based on Sumi’s latest phone location indicating her presence in Cherrapunji.
However, the search encountered complications when the location unexpectedly went offline, preventing further investigation. As a result, the police team had to return from Meghalaya early in the morning without finding any trace of the absconder.
Earlier, sources said that before moving to Meghalaya, absconders Sumi Borah and her husband Tarkik Borah reportedly visited Assamese singer Dikshu's residence in Guwahati. They were advised to stay in Meghalaya until they could secure anticipatory bail.
The Noonmati police had also raided the Idol Hill View Apartment in Pathar Quarry, Guwahati, on September 5, searching for the duo, but were unsuccessful in locating them.
Sumi and Tarkik gained significant attention for their lavish destination wedding held at Raffles Udaipur Resort in Rajasthan on November 23, 2023. The event was attended by numerous guests from the Assamese film and music industry, as well as relatives from Assam.