Police Search for Absconding Sumi Borah Stalls in Meghalaya

Earlier, sources said that before moving to Meghalaya, absconders Sumi Borah and her husband Tarkik Borah reportedly visited Assamese singer Dikshu's residence in Guwahati. They were advised to stay in Meghalaya until they could secure anticipatory bail.

The Noonmati police had also raided the Idol Hill View Apartment in Pathar Quarry, Guwahati, on September 5, searching for the duo, but were unsuccessful in locating them.

Sumi and Tarkik gained significant attention for their lavish destination wedding held at Raffles Udaipur Resort in Rajasthan on November 23, 2023. The event was attended by numerous guests from the Assamese film and music industry, as well as relatives from Assam.