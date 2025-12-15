New SMS Alert System Rolled Out to Monitor Attendance in Assam Schools

The Education Department of Assam has launched a special initiative to tackle student absenteeism and prevent dropouts across the state.

Starting today, government school students and their parents will receive automated SMS alerts regarding attendance through the Shiksha Setu app, with the formal inauguration to be conducted shortly by Education Minister Dr. Ranoj Pegu.

Under the new system, if a student remains absent for five consecutive days, both the parents and the class teacher will automatically receive an SMS from the Education Department.

The messages will be sent in five languages, Assamese, Bodo, Bengali, English, and Hindi. For example, in the BTR region, messages will appear in Bodo, while in other parts of the state, they will be in Assamese. If the student continues to remain absent, a follow-up SMS will be sent after 15 days.

This initiative primarily targets the dropout problem, aiming to address absenteeism before it escalates into permanent school dropouts. According to the Education Minister, while absenteeism is a key factor, several other issues contribute to the dropout rate, which the department continues to study.

Regarding the upcoming academic session, the department is still reviewing whether changes are required, taking inputs from CBSE and various stakeholders. Some experts believe the current academic session can continue as it is, while others suggest adjustments may be necessary.

On the issue of excessive fees in private schools, the Education Minister stated that a new law has been enacted to regulate fees and ensure fairness. He emphasized that all stakeholders should familiarize themselves with this legislation.

The minister also noted that fee structures vary between schools depending on the facilities offered. For instance, schools with air-conditioning (AC) will have different fees compared to non-AC schools.

Additional amenities such as swimming lessons, guitar classes, and other extra-curricular activities will also influence the fee structure, making it distinct from other schools.

