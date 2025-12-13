New Tribal Party AAOUFA Formed in Assam to Fight for ST Status of Adivasis

In a historic move to strengthen the fight against the marginalisation of tribal communities, all tribal parties and organisations in Assam have come together to form a unified body. The announcement was made at a meeting held in the Manas National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage site.

The newly formed organisation, now officially named the All Adivasi Organizations United Form of Assam (AAOUFA), aims to secure Scheduled Tribe (ST) status for Adivasi communities and address broader issues affecting them. Representatives from groups including the All Adivasi Students' Association of Assam attended the event.

A 55-member committee has been constituted, with Amit Hembram as President and Gadwin Hembram as Secretary. After detailed discussions, the organisation held a press conference to formally announce its formation.

Speaking at the event, Amit Hembram said, “Today is a landmark day for the Adivasi community. We have officially formed a Union party and discussed the biggest issue facing our people, the demand for ST status. Political confusion under the BJP government has delayed our recognition for too long. Today, we focus clearly on achieving our rightful ST status.”

Hembram added that the Union is ready to engage with the current government as well as any future administrations, but if authorities refuse to respond, protests will be launched, and the community will be mobilised more strongly. The organisation also accused the government of exploiting tribal communities under the pretext of marginalisation.

“The biggest and common demand raised today is clear: Adivasi communities must be granted ST status. Political manipulation with our identity will no longer be tolerated,” Hembram said. The movement, currently led by representatives from Lower Assam, will expand to Upper Assam in the coming days.

The formation of AAOUFA marks a major step toward unifying Assam’s Adivasi communities and strengthening their collective voice in the state’s socio-political landscape.” Hembram Added.