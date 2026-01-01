New Year Triumph: Assam Girls Lift National Junior Rollball Trophy

Assam began the new year on a triumphant note as the state’s junior girls’ Rollball team successfully defended their national title at the 17th National Junior Rollball Championship, held at the MA Stadium in Jammu, Jammu and Kashmir.

Advertisment

In a high-voltage final, Assam edged past Tamil Nadu 1–0 to lift the championship trophy for the second consecutive time, bringing cheer and pride to the state on the very first day of the year.

The defending champions delivered a strong performance throughout the tournament. In the league stage, Assam defeated Uttarakhand 3–2, Madhya Pradesh 13–0 and Himachal Pradesh by a massive 23–0 margin. Their only setback came against Tamil Nadu in the league phase, where Assam went down 0–3.

However, the team made a remarkable comeback in the knockout rounds. Assam outplayed Rajasthan 4–1 in the quarterfinals and registered a convincing 3–0 victory over Maharashtra in the semifinals. The final saw an intense battle between Assam and Tamil Nadu, with Assam clinching the title through a solitary but decisive goal.

Uttar Pradesh secured third place in the girls’ category.

In the boys’ section, the Assam team exited the tournament at the league stage.

The championship-winning Assam girls’ team comprised Kristi Sahariya, Shrinika Mazumder, Miska Singhal, Namrata Kairy, Mrigakshi Gogoi, Disha Manath, Simran Saxena, Sia Santhaliya, Riyan Arju

The team was coached by Anurag Basfor, while Bishakha Baishya served as the manager.