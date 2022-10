A two-month old baby allegedly died after taking polio vaccine at Diphu in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district.

Sources said that the newborn was administered the two doses of polio vaccine on October 26.

However, the child fell ill and eventually died two days later.

The incident was reported from Kakaubasti village, about 13 kms from Diphu town.

Meanwhile, angry locals have blamed authorities for the child’s death and demanded an investigation into the matter.