Newborn Found Abandoned in Assam's Golaghat, Police Investigate

A newborn was found abandoned in the Jallan Tea Estate in Golaghat on Thursday morning, wrapped in cloth and plastic, seemingly left to die. The baby, suspected to be around five months old, was discovered by local residents who were on their morning walk. The infant was found lying on a narrow pathway, with no signs of life, in a deeply alarming and distressing state.

The discovery immediately sent shockwaves through the local residents, with people expressing deep concern over the circumstances surrounding the incident. The police quickly arrived at the scene and initiated an investigation. The motives behind this disturbing act remain unclear, adding to the mystery of why such a cruel act was committed.

This incident has sparked intense outrage and raised several questions about the safety of newborns and the care they deserve.