Assamese Windsurfer Nishamoni Bora Secures Gold at All India Championship

Nishamoni Bora, a daring young woman from Sarupathar in Golaghat, has once again showcased her exceptional talent on the waters, bringing pride to the people of Assam. In the All India Windsurfing Championship 2024, held from June 5 to June 9 in Chennai amidst the Indian Ocean, Nishamoni emerged victorious, clinching the gold medal.
The championship, organized by the Tamil Nadu Sailing Association (TNSA), saw participation from 18 clubs across the country. Despite facing stiff competition, Nishamoni displayed remarkable skill and determination, outperforming seven contestants to secure the coveted gold medal for Assam.
This remarkable achievement marks Nishamoni's second consecutive gold medal at the national level, further solidifying her status as a rising star in the world of windsurfing.
Meanwhile, expressing her gratitude, Nishamoni extended her heartfelt thanks to the people of Assam for their unwavering support, even from afar.