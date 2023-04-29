Married Woman Tied With Tree, Tortured For Dowry in Lakhimpur

In a bizarre incident of domestic violence, a married woman was physically tortured by her in-laws by tying her to a tree over a dowry in the Lakhimpur district. The incident came to light recently.
According to reports, the victim's husband and in-laws had been demanding a dowry from her family since the time of their wedding in the year 2020.
A complaint was lodged earlier by the victim woman against the notorious husband and his family at Chaulduwa police station, however, the matter was later settled between the two parties.
Unfortunately, the husband's family resorted to physical violence against the woman, a few months later for not responding to their demands.
Following this, the victim woman has now moved the court of the chief judicial magistrate (CJM court) in Dhemaji district seeking justice. A criminal case was filed by the victim against her in-laws including her husband.
Earlier, on April 27, a married woman was allegedly killed by her in-laws in Assam’s Nagaon district over dowry.
According to sources, the incident was reported at a village in Rupohihat where the woman was assaulted by her husband for being unable to fulfill her in-laws' dowry demand.
For several days, the deceased had been physically assaulted by her in-laws. The woman identified as Mahmuda Begum died while undergoing treatment at a hospital.
The family of the deceased lodged a complaint at a police station against her husband, identified as Dildar Rezzak Sarkar, and in-laws alleging that she was rigorously tortured and murdered by them.
Prior to this, another incident came to light this month in Assam’s Cachar, where a married woman was found dead under mysterious conditions.
According to sources, the husband and in-laws of the woman had been allegedly torturing her for several months.
The deceased’s family members alleged that her husband and in-laws were harassing her for dowry and claimed that she was murdered by them.
Prima facie investigations revealed that it was a premeditated murder and the husband’s family tried to make it look like a suicide. An investigation into the incident was underway.