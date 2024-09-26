Newlywed Woman Found Hanging In Assam's Cachar 3 Days Into Marriage

The life of a young woman was cut short three days into her marriage in Assam’s Cachar district. The woman was found hanging at her residence in Bhabanipur village when her husband was out for work on Wednesday, with no possible explanation for the drastic step she took.
Anwara Begum got married just three days ago to Zakir Hussain Laskar of Bhabanipur village under Jamalpur Gram Panchayat in the Cachar district. According to the husband, when he left for work on Wednesday, she was fine. However, upon returning home in the evening, he found his wife hanging.
Laskar said, “She was fine when I left for work. She told me that she wanted to visit her parents. I even called her brother and told him this before leaving for work. When I came back home in the evening, I found her hanging. I don’t know what has happened. I immediately called her parents and told them everything.”
The husband stated that everything was fine between them in the short time that they were married. This was even corroborated by the neighbours, leaving people wondering why she took the extreme step.
The woman was brought down with the help of the neighbours and rushed to a nearby hospital, however, she had already died by the time. Both the woman’s family and her husband are grieving the sudden loss. An investigation into the incident is awaited.