News Circulating About My Returning To Congress Party is False: Ripun Bora

All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) Assam State president Ripun Bora denied all speculation about him returning to his old bastion Congress Party.
Assam TMC chief Ripun Bora on Thursday held a press meet at the Party head office and stated that the news circulating about his returning to Congress is false.
He further stated that his main motive is to strengthen the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) party and make it a strong political force in Assam.
“The party already expanded its base across the State with having a large number of leaders and workers,” said Bora.
In the press meet, Ripun Bora clarified that Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Bhupen Bora making statement to Press regarding Ripun Bora returning to Congress “as political leaders these days used to come and go from one party to another party” is truly a false statement and he vehemently opposed the idea of leaders’ exit from political party.
Bora, answering to media queries on him not getting Rajya Sabha berth from TMC specifically mentioned that he didn’t join TMC just to get Rajya Sabha ticket, but to serve people of Assam through the ideology of Trinamool Congress and under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee.
Bora further stated that since his joining TMC in 2022, the party is doing well and it has now fully prepared itself for the coming elections in the State.