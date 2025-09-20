“News Withheld for Hours”: Controversy Swirls Around Zubeen Garg’s Singapore Death

Allegations have emerged regarding the handling of late Assamese singer Zubeen Garg’s death during his recent trip to Singapore, raising serious questions about transparency and responsibility.

Sources say that news of Zubeen Garg’s death was reportedly withheld for at least 8–9 hours. While his body lay at Singapore General Hospital, the North East Festival organizer, Shyamkanu Mahanta, was reportedly holding a business summit. The summit continued until Assam media began reporting the incident. Critics argue that the festival organizers, despite being in close proximity to the hospital, failed to check on Zubeen’s condition or respond promptly.

Attempts were reportedly made to mislead the media, with statements claiming that “nothing significant has happened” until around 3 PM. Zubeen’s manager, Siddharth Sarma, is said to have informed only a few people in Guwahati, instructing them to keep the matter confidential. Even the Singapore Assam Association reportedly withheld the truth and disseminated misleading information until late Friday afternoon.

According to sources, the yacht trip itself was organized as a private recreational gathering for some Assamese expatriates, rather than a socially responsible or festival-related event. The itinerary was finalized by Zubeen’s manager Siddharth Sarma and Upamanyu Talukdar. After attending a late-night music program and party on Thursday, Zubeen was taken onto the yacht in the early hours.

Critics allege that the yacht organizers and festival authorities misused the association’s name for a private party and failed to ensure basic safety measures, such as proper life jackets and timely supervision. Following the failure of CPR, sources claim there were continued efforts to misrepresent the circumstances before the media. By around 3 PM on Friday, many festival guests were given misleading information regarding Zubeen’s condition.

Amid mounting public scrutiny, Shyamkanu Mahanta reportedly defended the festival’s role, stating that Zubeen Garg “had a deep affection for the festival and had personally wanted to visit Singapore.” The singer was accompanied by his brother, Sandeepan Garg, and had coordinated his trip with the Assam Society of Singapore from Guwahati. Mahanta clarified that he was attending a business meeting during the incident and was unaware of the precise schedule, adding that the tragedy occurred during a routine swim.

Given the sensitive nature of the allegations, calls have been made for a full investigation involving all three parties: North East Festival organizer Shyamkanu Mahanta, Zubeen’s manager Siddharth Sarma, and key members of the Singapore Assam Association, including Upamanyu Talukdar.

Observers and members of the Assamese community have condemned the organizers for negligence and irresponsible behavior, arguing that Zubeen was deprived of adequate safety measures and timely care. Many believe that attempts to downplay the incident only added to public grief and outrage.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced that a formal inquiry will be conducted into the singer’s death, with all concerned parties being questioned to clarify the circumstances surrounding the tragedy.

