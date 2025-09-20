What Went Wrong in Singapore? Unfolding the Final Hours of Zubeen Garg

Assam is engulfed in grief and shock following the sudden death of legendary singer Zubeen Garg in Singapore. Amid mounting public scrutiny, Shyamkanu Mahanta, organizer of the North-East India Festival in Singapore, reportedly spoke out about the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Mahanta stated that Zubeen Garg “had a deep affection for the festival and had personally wanted to visit Singapore.” The singer was accompanied by his brother, Sandeepan Garg, and had coordinated his trip with the Assam Society of Singapore from Guwahati. Mahanta clarified that he was unaware of the precise schedule on the day of the incident, as he was attending a business meeting, and confirmed that the tragedy occurred during a routine swim.

According to a statement posted on Facebook on September 19, Mahanta and his team noted that Garg had arrived in Singapore a day earlier and was set to participate in the festival on September 20. The event was intended to showcase the culture and products of India’s north-eastern region. Following the singer’s death, the festival was officially cancelled.

The organizers explained that during their meeting with senior Singaporean industrialists and policymakers at the Shangri-La Hotel, they received a call from Zubeen Garg’s manager informing them of an accident that had required hospitalization at Singapore General Hospital. They later learned that members of the local Assamese community had taken the singer on a yacht trip, which the festival team had not been aware of. Upon receiving the news, the team immediately rushed to the hospital and coordinated with authorities to complete all necessary procedures.

Earlier today, a fan identified as Dimpul alleged on social media that Zubeen had been hesitant to travel to Singapore, reportedly saying, “I don’t want to go to Singapore, but if I don’t go, Shyamkanu Mahanta (the organiser-cum-businessman) will commit suicide.” The fan claimed that the remark was made sarcastically, but the situation ultimately ended in tragedy. Dimpul also questioned why no medical team accompanied the singer and why his wife, Garima Garg, was denied a visa for the trip.

Responding to the criticism, Mahanta reiterated that Zubeen Garg was deeply passionate about the festival and had willingly chosen to attend. He emphasized that the incident occurred during a routine swim and that the yacht excursion was beyond the festival team’s knowledge.

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that the state government will launch a formal investigation into the singer’s death. Both Shyamkanu Mahanta and Zubeen Garg’s manager, Siddharth Sarma, will be examined as part of the inquiry to determine the circumstances of the tragedy.

The post-mortem of Zubeen Garg has been completed in Singapore, and his mortal remains have been handed over to the Indian High Commission. The body is expected to first arrive at his residence in Kahilipara, Guwahati, before being transported to Sarusajai for public homage. Authorities have announced that traffic on national highways will be restricted tomorrow, and public events will be paused on the day of the singer’s final rites.

As Assam and the wider Assamese community come to terms with the loss, questions continue to circulate regarding the management of Garg’s Singapore trip and the sequence of events leading to his death. Family members, cultural organizations, and government authorities are working together to ensure a respectful tribute while the investigation unfolds to clarify the circumstances of the singer’s untimely demise.

