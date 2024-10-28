NF Railway Advances Road Over Bridge Construction Near Kampur Station

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) launched the Bow String Arch Steel Girder for a new Road Over Bridge (ROB) near Kampur Railway Station in the Lumding Division. The ROB is being constructed to replace the high-traffic level crossing gate ST-35 along the Guwahati-Lumding Broad Gauge line and is expected to be completed by January 2025, with an estimated project cost of Rs 60 crores.
Currently, the level crossing gate ST-35 on the Public Works Department (PWD) road is situated within the Kampur station yard, resulting in frequent traffic delays due to shunting operations and bi-directional train movement. With an average of 1,98,181 vehicles passing through this crossing, the new ROB, featuring a 42-meter Bow String Arch Steel Girder and extending over 512.58 meters, aims to alleviate this congestion significantly.
The ROB’s construction is a response to increased road traffic and train operations following the recent completion of a double line in the Guwahati-Lumding section. Once operational, this ROB will streamline movement for commuters and vehicles, reduce road traffic congestion, and enhance safety by preventing pedestrian trespassing on railway tracks. Additionally, it will eliminate level crossing gate ST-35, further improving rail safety.
The entire community in Nagaon and Karbi Anglong districts is expected to benefit from this development, which promises a smoother and safer transportation experience for both road users and train operators.