NF Railway Advances Road Over Bridge Construction Near Kampur Station

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) launched the Bow String Arch Steel Girder for a new Road Over Bridge (ROB) near Kampur Railway Station in the Lumding Division. The ROB is being constructed to replace the high-traffic level crossing gate ST-35 along the Guwahati-Lumding Broad Gauge line and is expected to be completed by January 2025, with an estimated project cost of Rs 60 crores.