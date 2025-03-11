N.F. Railway Announces 15 Special Trains for Holi Rush

To cater to the increased passenger demand during the festive season of Holi, the Northeast Frontier (N.F.) Railway has announced the operation of 15 pairs of special trains. Previously, details of 13 pairs of special trains were released, covering various routes, and now two additional pairs of trains will be introduced on the Dibrugarh – Jaynagar – Dibrugarh and Dibrugarh – Gorakhpur – Dibrugarh routes.
The 13 previously announced special train routes include:
Narangi – Gorakhpur Jn. – Narangi
Katihar – Amritsar – Katihar
Kamakhya – Anand Vihar Terminal – Kamakhya
Dibrugarh – New Jalpaiguri – Dibrugarh
New Jalpaiguri – Howrah – New Jalpaiguri
Anand Vihar Terminal – Jogbani – Anand Vihar Terminal
Mumbai Central – Katihar – Mumbai Central
Sealdah – New Jalpaiguri – Sealdah
Cherlapalli – Naharlagun – Cherlapalli
Udaipur City – Forbesganj – Udaipur City
Tata – Katihar – Tata
Additional Special Train Services:
Dibrugarh – Jaynagar – Dibrugarh Special Train:
Train No. 05974 (Dibrugarh – Jaynagar) will depart every Tuesday at 05:20 AM on March 11 & 18, 2025, from Dibrugarh, reaching Jaynagar at 2:10 PM the next day.
Train No. 05973 (Jaynagar – Dibrugarh) will depart every Wednesday at 3:30 PM on March 12 & 19, 2025, from Jaynagar, reaching Dibrugarh at 11:30 PM the next day.
Both trains will run for two trips only on the mentioned dates.
Dibrugarh – Gorakhpur – Dibrugarh Special Train:
Train No. 05978 (Dibrugarh – Gorakhpur) will depart every Wednesday at 9:10 AM on March 12 & 19, 2025, from Dibrugarh, reaching Gorakhpur at 7:00 PM the next day.
Train No. 05977 (Gorakhpur – Dibrugarh) will depart every Thursday at 9:30 PM on March 13 & 20, 2025, from Gorakhpur, reaching Dibrugarh at 10:30 AM the next day.
Both trains will run for two trips only on the mentioned dates.
Passengers are advised to check the detailed stoppages and timings of these special trains on the IRCTC website. The information is also available in newspapers and on N.F. Railway's social media platforms. Travelers are encouraged to verify the details before planning their journeys.
Also Read: Indian Railways Sees Rise in Women Workforce, Now at 8.2%