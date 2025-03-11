N.F. Railway Announces 15 Special Trains for Holi Rush

To cater to the increased passenger demand during the festive season of Holi, the Northeast Frontier (N.F.) Railway has announced the operation of 15 pairs of special trains. Previously, details of 13 pairs of special trains were released, covering various routes, and now two additional pairs of trains will be introduced on the Dibrugarh – Jaynagar – Dibrugarh and Dibrugarh – Gorakhpur – Dibrugarh routes.

The 13 previously announced special train routes include:

Narangi – Gorakhpur Jn. – Narangi

Katihar – Amritsar – Katihar

Kamakhya – Anand Vihar Terminal – Kamakhya

Dibrugarh – New Jalpaiguri – Dibrugarh

New Jalpaiguri – Howrah – New Jalpaiguri

Anand Vihar Terminal – Jogbani – Anand Vihar Terminal

Mumbai Central – Katihar – Mumbai Central

Sealdah – New Jalpaiguri – Sealdah

Cherlapalli – Naharlagun – Cherlapalli

Udaipur City – Forbesganj – Udaipur City

Tata – Katihar – Tata

Additional Special Train Services:

Dibrugarh – Jaynagar – Dibrugarh Special Train:

Train No. 05974 (Dibrugarh – Jaynagar) will depart every Tuesday at 05:20 AM on March 11 & 18, 2025, from Dibrugarh, reaching Jaynagar at 2:10 PM the next day.

Train No. 05973 (Jaynagar – Dibrugarh) will depart every Wednesday at 3:30 PM on March 12 & 19, 2025, from Jaynagar, reaching Dibrugarh at 11:30 PM the next day.

Both trains will run for two trips only on the mentioned dates.

Dibrugarh – Gorakhpur – Dibrugarh Special Train:

Train No. 05978 (Dibrugarh – Gorakhpur) will depart every Wednesday at 9:10 AM on March 12 & 19, 2025, from Dibrugarh, reaching Gorakhpur at 7:00 PM the next day.

Train No. 05977 (Gorakhpur – Dibrugarh) will depart every Thursday at 9:30 PM on March 13 & 20, 2025, from Gorakhpur, reaching Dibrugarh at 10:30 AM the next day.

Both trains will run for two trips only on the mentioned dates.

Passengers are advised to check the detailed stoppages and timings of these special trains on the IRCTC website. The information is also available in newspapers and on N.F. Railway's social media platforms. Travelers are encouraged to verify the details before planning their journeys.

