NF Railway Cancels & Diverts Several Trains for Capacity Augmentation Works

Cancellation of Trains:

Train no. 15602 (Guwahati – Dhubri) Express, train no. 05803 (New Bongaigaon – Guwahati) Passenger Special, train no. 05020 (Guwahati – Mendipathar) Passenger Special and train no. 07523/07524 (New Bongaigaon – Guwahati – New Bongaigaon) DEMU will remain cancelled from 25th June to 27th June 2024.

Train no. 15601 (Dhubri – Guwahati) Express, train no. 05804 (Guwahati – New Bongaigaon) Passenger, train no. 05019 (Mendipathar – Guwahati) Passenger Special will remain cancelled from 26th June to 28th June 2024.

Train no. 05608 (Guwahati – Medipathar) Passenger and train no. 05697 (New Jalpaiguri – Guwahati) Special will remain cancelled on 26th June 2024.

Train no. 05698 (Guwahati – New Jalpaiguri) Special will remain cancelled on 25th June 2024.

Train no. 05607 (Mendipathar – Guwahati) Passenger will remain cancelled on 27th June 2024.