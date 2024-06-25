NF Railway Cancels & Diverts Several Trains for Capacity Augmentation Works

Several trains have been cancelled and diverted by the Northeast Frontier (NF) Railway to undertake capacity augmentation works.
According to the NF Railway authorities, train cancellations have been initiated due to the proposed non-interlocking works between Chaygaon and Mirza sections under the Rangiya division for the commissioning of double lines.
The following trains have been cancelled and diverted as per details given below.
Cancellation of Trains:
Train no. 15602 (Guwahati – Dhubri) Express, train no. 05803 (New Bongaigaon – Guwahati) Passenger Special, train no. 05020 (Guwahati – Mendipathar) Passenger Special and train no. 07523/07524 (New Bongaigaon – Guwahati – New Bongaigaon) DEMU will remain cancelled from 25th June to 27th June 2024.
Train no. 15601 (Dhubri – Guwahati) Express, train no. 05804 (Guwahati – New Bongaigaon) Passenger, train no. 05019 (Mendipathar – Guwahati) Passenger Special will remain cancelled from 26th June to 28th June 2024.
Train no. 05608 (Guwahati – Medipathar) Passenger and train no. 05697 (New Jalpaiguri – Guwahati) Special will remain cancelled on 26th June 2024.
Train no. 05698 (Guwahati – New Jalpaiguri) Special will remain cancelled on 25th June 2024.
Train no. 05607 (Mendipathar – Guwahati) Passenger will remain cancelled on 27th June 2024.
Diversion of Trains:
Train no. 12346 (Guwahati – Howrah) SaraighatExpress commencing journey on 27th June, 2024 and train no. 15662 (Kamakhya – Ranchi) Express commencing journey on 25th June, 2024 will be diverted via Kamakhya – Rangiya – New Bongaigaon.
Train no. 12345 (Howrah – Guwahati) SaraighatExpress commencing journey on 25th& 26th June 2024, train no. 22511 (LokmanyaTilak Terminus – Kamakhya) Express commencing journey on 25th June, 2024 and train no. 12503 (SMVT Bengaluru – Agartala) Humsafar Express commencing journey on 25th June, 2024 will be diverted via New Bongaigaon – Rangiya – Kamakhya.