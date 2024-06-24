Northeast Frontier Railway Makes Strides with 61% Electrification Achievement

The electrification projects are being diligently executed in phases by Indian Railway Construction International Limited (IRCON), Rail India Technical and Economic Service (RITES), and NFR/Construction across various sections of the railway zone. This initiative aims to enhance train mobility, strengthen the rail network in northeastern states, and provide an eco-friendly, faster, and energy-efficient mode of transportation. Moreover, it is expected to reduce pollution levels, decrease dependence on imported crude oil, and conserve foreign currency reserves. The electrification efforts will also contribute to seamless traffic flow and enhance the average speed of trains, thereby ensuring punctuality and reducing delays due to traction changes.