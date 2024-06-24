Northeast Frontier Railway Makes Strides with 61% Electrification Achievement

Northeast Frontier Railway (N.F. Railway) is accelerating towards its goal of becoming a leading "GREEN RAILWAYS" entity globally, under Indian Railways' mission for net zero carbon emissions and 100% electrification. As part of this ambitious endeavor, N.F. Railway has successfully electrified 2583 Route Kilometres (RKM), which constitutes 61.00% of its total network spanning 4260 RKM.
In the northeastern region encompassing eight states, significant progress has been made with 1399.34 RKM electrified to date. Specifically, electrification efforts have covered 1229.36 RKM in Assam, 2.81 RKM in Manipur, 9.58 RKM in Meghalaya, 6.00 RKM in Nagaland, and 151.59 RKM in Tripura. Additionally, 318.87 RKM in Bihar and 864.93 RKM in West Bengal fall under N.F. Railway's jurisdiction and have been successfully electrified.
The electrification projects are being diligently executed in phases by Indian Railway Construction International Limited (IRCON), Rail India Technical and Economic Service (RITES), and NFR/Construction across various sections of the railway zone. This initiative aims to enhance train mobility, strengthen the rail network in northeastern states, and provide an eco-friendly, faster, and energy-efficient mode of transportation. Moreover, it is expected to reduce pollution levels, decrease dependence on imported crude oil, and conserve foreign currency reserves. The electrification efforts will also contribute to seamless traffic flow and enhance the average speed of trains, thereby ensuring punctuality and reducing delays due to traction changes.
This milestone underscores N.F. Railway's commitment to sustainable development and its pivotal role in advancing rail connectivity and environmental stewardship in the region.