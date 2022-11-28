Meghalaya: 3 MLAs Including 2 from NPP Resign, Likely to Join BJP

Two MLAs of the ruling National People's Party (NPP) in Meghalaya and one of the opposition Trinamool Congress (TMC) resigned from the state assembly on Monday.

The three MLAs are likely to join the BJP soon.

The three MLAs who resigned are Ferlin Sangma and Benedic Marak of the NPP and HM Shangpliang of the TMC.

They submitted their resignations to Speaker Metbah Lyngdoh during the day, which got accepted around two hours later.

Shangpliang, who represented Mawsynram constituency, said all three of them would be visiting Delhi soon to join the BJP.

Ferlin Sangma was the MLA from Selsella and Marak represented Raksamgre.

Meanwhile, with the resignation of the three legislators, the number of MLAs has reduced to 57 in the 60-member House.

Currently, the NPP has 21 members in the House, the UDP has eight MLAs, and the PDF has four members, the BJP two, HSPDP two and the IND seven.

Opposition TMC has 11 legislators, KHNAM one and NCP one.