N.F. Railway Deploys 6 Special Trains for ADRE Aspirants

To accommodate the surge in passengers due to the Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE) scheduled on 29th September 2024, the Northeast Frontier Railway (N.F. Railway) has announced the operation of six pairs of special trains. These trains are intended to assist candidates traveling to their examination centers across Assam.
Details of the Special Trains:
Alipurduar – Kamakhya (Train No. 05111/05112):
Departure from Alipurduar: 20:10 hrs on September 28
Arrival at Kamakhya: 04:00 hrs on September 29
Return from Kamakhya: 15:00 hrs on September 29
Arrival at Alipurduar: 22:30 hrs on September 29
Alipurduar – Guwahati (Train No. 05113/05114):
Departure from Alipurduar: 17:00 hrs on September 28
Arrival at Guwahati: 05:00 hrs on September 29
Return from Guwahati: 15:50 hrs on September 29
Arrival at Alipurduar: 03:30 hrs on September 30
Hailakandi – Silchar (Train No. 05115/05116):
Departure from Hailakandi: 05:00 hrs on September 29
Arrival at Silchar: 07:10 hrs on September 29
Return from Silchar: 15:30 hrs on September 29
Arrival at Hailakandi: 17:40 hrs on September 29
Mariani – Narangi (Train No. 05125/05126):
Departure from Mariani: 15:35 hrs on September 28
Arrival at Narangi: 05:00 hrs on September 29
Return from Narangi: 15:30 hrs on September 29
Arrival at Mariani: 03:30 hrs on September 30
Alipurduar – New Bongaigaon (Train No. 05127/05128):
Departure from Alipurduar: 12:00 hrs on September 28
Arrival at New Bongaigaon: 18:20 hrs on September 28
Return from New Bongaigaon: 17:50 hrs on September 29
Arrival at Alipurduar: 00:40 hrs on September 30
Haibargaon – Guwahati (Train No. 05129/05130):
Departure from Haibargaon: 14:00 hrs on September 28
Arrival at Guwahati: 18:00 hrs on September 28
Return from Guwahati: 15:00 hrs on September 29
Arrival at Haibargaon: 20:00 hrs on September 29
NFR in a statement stated that these special trains are expected to greatly ease the travel burden for candidates attending the ADRE examination, ensuring timely and comfortable transportation across the state.
Earlier on September 11, the Northeast Frontier (NF) Railway had announced the operation of 12 pairs of special examination trains to assist candidates appearing for the ADRE Grade III examination scheduled for September 15, 2024, in Assam.
Additionally, two pairs of regular trains extended their services to accommodate the increased number of candidates.