Assam

N.F. Railway Deploys 6 Special Trains for ADRE Aspirants

Earlier on September 11, the NF Railway announced 12 pairs of special trains for candidates appearing in the ADRE Grade III exam on September 15, 2024, in Assam.
Updated on

To accommodate the surge in passengers due to the Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE) scheduled on 29th September 2024, the Northeast Frontier Railway (N.F. Railway) has announced the operation of six pairs of special trains. These trains are intended to assist candidates traveling to their examination centers across Assam.

Details of the Special Trains:

  1. Alipurduar – Kamakhya (Train No. 05111/05112):

    • Departure from Alipurduar: 20:10 hrs on September 28

    • Arrival at Kamakhya: 04:00 hrs on September 29

    • Return from Kamakhya: 15:00 hrs on September 29

    • Arrival at Alipurduar: 22:30 hrs on September 29

  2. Alipurduar – Guwahati (Train No. 05113/05114):

    • Departure from Alipurduar: 17:00 hrs on September 28

    • Arrival at Guwahati: 05:00 hrs on September 29

    • Return from Guwahati: 15:50 hrs on September 29

    • Arrival at Alipurduar: 03:30 hrs on September 30

  3. Hailakandi – Silchar (Train No. 05115/05116):

    • Departure from Hailakandi: 05:00 hrs on September 29

    • Arrival at Silchar: 07:10 hrs on September 29

    • Return from Silchar: 15:30 hrs on September 29

    • Arrival at Hailakandi: 17:40 hrs on September 29

  1. Mariani – Narangi (Train No. 05125/05126):

    • Departure from Mariani: 15:35 hrs on September 28

    • Arrival at Narangi: 05:00 hrs on September 29

    • Return from Narangi: 15:30 hrs on September 29

    • Arrival at Mariani: 03:30 hrs on September 30

  2. Alipurduar – New Bongaigaon (Train No. 05127/05128):

    • Departure from Alipurduar: 12:00 hrs on September 28

    • Arrival at New Bongaigaon: 18:20 hrs on September 28

    • Return from New Bongaigaon: 17:50 hrs on September 29

    • Arrival at Alipurduar: 00:40 hrs on September 30

  3. Haibargaon – Guwahati (Train No. 05129/05130):

    • Departure from Haibargaon: 14:00 hrs on September 28

    • Arrival at Guwahati: 18:00 hrs on September 28

    • Return from Guwahati: 15:00 hrs on September 29

    • Arrival at Haibargaon: 20:00 hrs on September 29

NFR in a statement stated that these special trains are expected to greatly ease the travel burden for candidates attending the ADRE examination, ensuring timely and comfortable transportation across the state.

Earlier on September 11, the Northeast Frontier (NF) Railway had announced the operation of 12 pairs of special examination trains to assist candidates appearing for the ADRE Grade III examination scheduled for September 15, 2024, in Assam.

Additionally, two pairs of regular trains extended their services to accommodate the increased number of candidates.

Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR)
ADRE 2024

