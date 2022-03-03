NF Railway installs first-ever water saving plant

The Northeast Frontier (NF) Railway has installed its first-ever Smart Automatic Coach Washing Plant (ACWP) at its Kamakhya Coach Maintenance Depot in Assam in Guwahati with the purpose of saving water.

The plant is eco-friendly and provides an efficient and cost-effective technique for outer body cleaning with optimum utilization of water. It has a multistage cleaning facility and it was inaugurated on Wednesday by Anshul Gupta who is the General Manager of NF Railway.

Currently, the coaches are being manually cleaned.

The NF Railway plans to install eight more ACWPs at Siliguri, New Jalpaiguri, Dibrugarh, Katihar, Silchar, Naharlagun, Alipurduar and Agartala.

The automatic Coach Washing Plant operates with the principle of reduction, recycling and reuse.

It uses only 300 litres of water out of which 80 percent is recycled water and only 60 litres of water is freshwater as compared to 1500 litres per coach in manual cleaning.

The plant can clean up to 300 to 350 coaches per day. The system is equipped with controlled chemical and soap dilution, which ensures no pollution.

