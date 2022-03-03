23 Assam Students Arrive in Delhi from Ukraine

A total of 23 Assam students have arrived from war-struck Ukraine on Thursday.

The students arrived at the Delhi Airport in different groups this morning. Upon their arrival, they were received by officials of the Assam Bhawan in New Delhi.

They will be staying in Assam House until their air travel to Guwahati is arranged.

The students who reached Delhi on Thursday morning are Mukul Doshi, Wakib Amin Mazumdar, Anshul Bhartia, Jintu Phukan, Nishikesh Kaushik, Reya Sharma Thakur of Dibrugarh, Amitesh Nath of Guwahati, Mohammad Nishar Alom of Jalukbari, Mohammad Pakeej Ahmed of Mongoldoi, Himjyoti Talukdar of Sualkuchi, Mohammed Mudashir, Chinmoy Sarmah, Abida Begum Chowdhary, Bikramaditya Borah, Pakshiraj BaishyA, Madhurjya Kalita, Susmita Chetry, Akuldeep Sharma, Reyaz Hussain, Anubhav Borah, Darshan Pathak and Syed Zoharul Alam.

