NF Railway Mazdoor Union Raises Concern Over Privatisation of Railways

The Northeast Frontier Railway Mazdoor Union (NFRMU) expressed grave concern over the privatisation of railways.

Speaking at the annual general meeting of the NFRMU in Dibrugarh district of Assam on Sunday, the union’s joint general secretary Uttam Bhattacharjee said that the government is conspiring to hand over public sector to corporate houses.

Bhattacharjee said, “This is a very crucial time for our countrymen. The government is conspiring to hand over every public sector to corporate houses. So people have to stand united for the sake of these public properties. We are against the privatisation of railways.”

He further said, “NFRMU, under the banner of the All India Railwaymen’s Federation, is continuously fighting for the rights of those associated with the Railways and the working-class people.”

The annual meeting was attended by NFRMU vice-president Dibakar Barua, Treasurer Monoranjan Sarkar, Nareswar Barman and Pulock Gogoi, both AGS of NFRMU, central organising secretary Kallol Dev Sarma, among others.