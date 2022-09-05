Stabbing Spree Leaves 10 Dead, 15 Injured In Canada

A stabbing spree in Canada’s Saskatchewan province left at least 10 people dead and 15 others injured on Sunday, police said.

Responding to emergency calls, police found 10 dead in the remote indigenous community of James Smith Cree Nation and the nearby town of Weldon in the Saskatchewan province, Royal Canadian Mounted Police Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore told the press.

She informed that at least 15 other people were left with injures and had been shifted to hospital.

A manhunt has been launched to find the suspects, she informed. “We are actively looking for the two suspects,” said the assistant commissioner.

The attackers were identified as Myles and Damien Sanderson aged 30 anad 31 respectively. They reportedly fled in a vehicle.