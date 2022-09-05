Stabbing Spree Leaves 10 Dead, 15 Injured In Canada

A stabbing spree in Canada’s Saskatchewan province left at least 10 people dead and 15 others injured on Sunday, police said.
Responding to emergency calls, police found 10 dead in the remote indigenous community of James Smith Cree Nation and the nearby town of Weldon in the Saskatchewan province, Royal Canadian Mounted Police Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore told the press.
She informed that at least 15 other people were left with injures and had been shifted to hospital.
A manhunt has been launched to find the suspects, she informed. “We are actively looking for the two suspects,” said the assistant commissioner.
The attackers were identified as Myles and Damien Sanderson aged 30 anad 31 respectively. They reportedly fled in a vehicle.
A local state of emergency was declared in the 2,500 strong James Smith Cree Nation. People have been urged to take shelter.
Calling the attacks “horrific and heartbreaking”, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau offered his condolences urging the residents to heed to the instructions from authorities in a tweet.
Meanwhile, Blackmore said that the authorities believe “some of the victims were targeted by the suspects and others were attacked randomly.”
“To speak to a motive would be extremely difficult at this point in time,” she added.
A resident of Weldon Diane Shier told local media that her neighbor, a man who lived with his grandson, was killed in the attack. “I am very upset because I lost a good neighbor,” she said.