NF Railway to Run Guwahati-Jammu Tawi One-Way Special Train

In a bid to clear the extra rush of passengers, the Northeast Frontier Railway has decided to run a one way special train from Guwahati to Jammu Tawi.

The special train will run for a single trip on August 31.

The train No. 05612 (Guwahati - Jammu Tawi) will depart from Guwahati railway station at 8:30 hours on August 31.

The train will run via Goalpara Town, New Bongaigaon, New Jalpaiguri, Katihar, Gorakhpur, Lucknow, Moradabadand Ludhiana Junction railway stations to reach Jammu Tawi at 09:45 hours on September 2.

The special train consists of a total of 16 coaches, including one AC three tier coach, 14 sleeper class coaches and one Seating-cum-Luggage coach, stated a press release.

The details of the timings of the train are available at the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) website. Passengers can log on to the website to get the details of the journey.

