NF Railway's Environment-Friendly Initiative, Transforms Wasteland into Park

As part of its commitment to sustainability, the Northeast Frontier (NF) Railway has reclaimed a wasteland and has constructed a park named as 'Sirisha Rail Udyaan' its place at BG colony in Guwahati's Maligaon.
The newly constructed 'Sirisha Rail Udyaan' was previously a wasteland area. However, due to water logging and garbage dumping, the place was almost in an abandoned condition making it unhygienic for the society and nearby public.
The N.F. Railway reclaimed the piece of wasteland and constructed a park for the local community. The park is spread over almost around 5,500 square meters of area with modern facilities like walking and running tracks for all age group of people. It also has sitting arrangements, lawn area and an open gym.
The park has separate washrooms for gents and ladies. The walls of the park are painted with the motive of transferring knowledge about the nature and cultural history of Assam. Besides children's play area, solar LED lamps have also been installed.The park has a beautiful pond with two water fountains.
Residents of the locality have appreciated this initiative taken by the NF Railway as they bid goodbye to the garbage, the flies, and mosquitoes. Everything has changed in the area ever since the water body was converted into a park as children would play and people come here for a walk.
NF Railway has been taking initiatives to protect the environment and preserve the planet for future generations. It is a strategic commitment to improve green cover in and around the zone adding to the beauty of the area.