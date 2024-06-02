NF Railway's Environment-Friendly Initiative, Transforms Wasteland into Park

The park has separate washrooms for gents and ladies. The walls of the park are painted with the motive of transferring knowledge about the nature and cultural history of Assam. Besides children's play area, solar LED lamps have also been installed.The park has a beautiful pond with two water fountains.

Residents of the locality have appreciated this initiative taken by the NF Railway as they bid goodbye to the garbage, the flies, and mosquitoes. Everything has changed in the area ever since the water body was converted into a park as children would play and people come here for a walk.