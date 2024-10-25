NFR Adds 5 Special Trains for ADRE Candidates Across Assam

Train No. 05101/05102 (Karimganj – Silchar - Karimganj): The Exam Special will depart from Karimganj at 04:00 hours and from Silchar at 21:00 hours on October 27, 2024. Arrival times at destinations are 06:40 hours in Silchar and 23:40 hours in Karimganj on the same day. The trains will stop at major stations including New Karimganj, Bhanga, Badarpur, and Arunachal.