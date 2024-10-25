NFR Adds 5 Special Trains for ADRE Candidates Across Assam

To assist the large number of candidates appearing for the Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE) scheduled on October 27, 2024, the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has announced the operation of five pairs of examination special trains across Assam.
These special trains, each running a single trip in both directions, aim to ease travel and manage the extra rush of examinees on the exam day. The details of these special trains are as follows:
Train No. 05101/05102 (Karimganj – Silchar - Karimganj): The Exam Special will depart from Karimganj at 04:00 hours and from Silchar at 21:00 hours on October 27, 2024. Arrival times at destinations are 06:40 hours in Silchar and 23:40 hours in Karimganj on the same day. The trains will stop at major stations including New Karimganj, Bhanga, Badarpur, and Arunachal.
Train No. 05119/05120 (Mariani – Narangi - Mariani): Train No. 05119 will depart from Mariani at 15:35 hours on October 26, 2024, reaching Narangi at 05:00 hours the following day. Train No. 05120 will depart from Narangi at 15:30 hours on October 27, 2024, arriving in Mariani at 04:00 hours on October 28, 2024. The trains will halt at key stations including Jorhat Town, Barua Bamungaon, Numaligarh, Barpathar, Dimapur, Diphu, Lumding, Lanka, Chaparmukh, Jagiroad, and Digaru.
Train No. 05139/05140 (Haibargaon – Guwahati - Haibargaon): This Exam Special will leave Haibargaon at 14:00 hours on October 26, 2024, and Guwahati at 15:00 hours on October 27, 2024. The trains will reach Guwahati at 18:15 hours and Haibargaon at 20:00 hours on the same day. Stoppages include Senchoa, Raha, Chaparmukh, Jagiroad, Tetelia, and Panikhaiti.
Train No. 05456/05457 (Alipurduar – Kamakhya - Alipurduar): Train No. 05456 will depart from Alipurduar at 17:00 hours on October 26, 2024, and arrive at Kamakhya at 04:30 hours the following day. Train No. 05457 will leave Kamakhya at 15:30 hours on October 27, 2024, reaching Alipurduar at 03:30 hours on October 28, 2024. Major stops along the route include New Coochbehar, Dhubri, Sapatgram, Kokrajhar, New Bongaigaon, Dudhnoi, Boko, and Mirza.
Train No. 05679/05680 (Jamira – Silchar - Jamira): The train will depart from Jamira at 04:00 hours and from Silchar at 15:30 hours on October 27, 2024, reaching Silchar at 07:10 hours and Jamira at 19:00 hours on the same day. Important stoppages include Katlicherra, Hailakandi, Katakhal, and Arunachal.
The Grade IV examination under the Assam Direct Recruitment (ADR) initiative aims to fill 5,023 posts across 42 state government departments. The exam will take place in 28 districts, with a total of 13,79,132 candidates having applied.
This year, two question papers will be administered: Paper 1 for candidates who passed HSLC, with 827,130 eligible, and Paper 2 for those who passed Grade VIII, with 552,002 eligible. The Paper 1 exam is scheduled from 9 AM to 11:30 AM, followed by Paper 2 from 1:30 PM to 4 PM.