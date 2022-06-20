NFR Cancels, Short Terminates, Rescheduled Several Trains

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) cancelled, short terminated, rescheduled and diverted several trains in view of large scale agitation leading to damage of railway property including burning of train coaches in areas falling under East Central Railway (Bihar) and damages caused to railway tracks due to flood induced breaches in Chaparmukh Jn- Kampur section of Lumding & Harisinga and Tangla section of Rangiya divisions of Assam.

The trains cancelled by NFR are:

· 15620 (Kamakhya-Gaya Express)

· 15283 (Manihari-Jaynagar) Janki Express

· 15619 (Gaya-Kamakhya) Express

· 13173 (Sealdah-Lumding) Kanchenjunga Express

· 15769/15770 (Alipurduar-Lumding-Alipurduar) Intercity Express will remain cancelled on June 21

· 05601/05602 (Guwahati-Lumding-Guwahati) Passenger will remain cancelled on June 20 & 21

· 12067/12068 (Guwahati-Jorhat Town-Guwahati) Jan Shatabdi Express will remain cancelled on June 20 & 21

Short Termination/Short Origination

· Avadh Assam Express will be short terminated at Guwahati

· Kamrup Express will be short terminated at Guwahati

· Naharlagun-Guwahati Express will be short terminated at Harmuti

New Jalpaiguri-Udaipur Express has been rescheduled and to leave New Jalpaiguri at 16.15 hours.